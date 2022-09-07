Analysts Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) PT at $40.00

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. StockNews.com raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE ADNT opened at $31.71 on Friday. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adient will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 385.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 52.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.