Analysts Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Target Price at $18.64

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.64.
Several equities analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $43,031.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,177,387 shares in the company, valued at $14,140,417.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $29,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,069 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $43,031.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,177,387 shares in the company, valued at $14,140,417.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,578,962 shares of company stock worth $56,591,292. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $23.35.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.
