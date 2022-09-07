Analysts Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Price Target at C$3.60

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (down previously from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

TSE ACB opened at C$1.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.18. The stock has a market cap of C$538.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$1.56 and a 12-month high of C$10.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

