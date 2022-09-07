Analysts Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) PT at $75.36

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.36.

Several research firms have commented on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,137,000 after purchasing an additional 143,418 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.03.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

