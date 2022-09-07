Analysts Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target at $2,262.50

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,262.50.

CCHGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.91) to GBX 2,525 ($30.51) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.6938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

