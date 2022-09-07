Analysts Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Target Price at $8.50

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

In related news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at $9,777,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 334,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 68,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

CYH opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.77. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

