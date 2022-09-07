Analysts Set Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) PT at $29.08

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRRVY. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrovial from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrovial from €27.40 ($27.96) to €28.30 ($28.88) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Ferrovial Price Performance

FRRVY stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. Ferrovial has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $32.74.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

See Also

