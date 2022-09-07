Analysts Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target at $9.86

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of INFN opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.12. Infinera has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $357.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.62 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,451 shares in the company, valued at $435,341.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,017,000 after acquiring an additional 401,345 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,973 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,673,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,478,000 after buying an additional 1,775,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Infinera by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after buying an additional 208,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Infinera by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,684,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,946,000 after purchasing an additional 420,113 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

