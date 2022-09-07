Analysts Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Price Target at $67.71

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,663,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,859,000 after purchasing an additional 136,468 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $327,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

