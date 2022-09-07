Analysts Set MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) PT at $24.17

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLNK. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MeridianLink to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,669.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MeridianLink news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 22,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $391,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,148.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,597 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

MeridianLink Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $17.48 on Friday. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.