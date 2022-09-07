Analysts Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Target Price at $223.83

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 414.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 5,834.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 799.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,432,000 after acquiring an additional 168,236 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNDY opened at $109.80 on Friday. monday.com has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.26.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

