Analysts Set POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) PT at $27.50

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

PNT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $658.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of -0.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

