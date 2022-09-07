Analysts Set POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) PT at $27.50

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.
PNT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
POINT Biopharma Global Stock Down 28.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $658.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of -0.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.