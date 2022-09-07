Analysts Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Target Price at $492.90

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $492.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $396.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $414.07 and its 200 day moving average is $433.06. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

