Analysts Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price at $132.30

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.30.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $118.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.57. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

