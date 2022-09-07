Analysts Set Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target at $7.15

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Benchmark downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Tilray Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Tilray by 320.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Tilray by 57.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

