Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price at $291.65

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX opened at $279.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 386 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

