Analyzing Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) and Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asbury Automotive Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cazoo Group and Asbury Automotive Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17 Asbury Automotive Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

Valuation and Earnings

Cazoo Group currently has a consensus price target of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 221.96%. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus price target of $203.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.42%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Asbury Automotive Group.

This table compares Cazoo Group and Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.53 -$747.38 million N/A N/A Asbury Automotive Group $9.84 billion 0.37 $532.40 million $33.43 4.94

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cazoo Group and Asbury Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A Asbury Automotive Group 5.62% 37.02% 10.95%

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats Cazoo Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cazoo Group

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 205 new vehicle franchises representing 31 brands of automobiles at 155 dealership locations; and 35 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.