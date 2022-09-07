Analyzing Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) & Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) and Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinnate Biopharma and Graybug Vision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinnate Biopharma N/A N/A -$89.76 million ($2.40) -5.52 Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$35.82 million ($1.65) -0.57

Kinnate Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graybug Vision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

97.7% of Kinnate Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Graybug Vision shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Kinnate Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Graybug Vision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kinnate Biopharma and Graybug Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinnate Biopharma N/A -34.09% -29.41% Graybug Vision N/A -54.37% -50.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kinnate Biopharma and Graybug Vision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinnate Biopharma 0 0 6 0 3.00 Graybug Vision 0 2 2 0 2.50

Kinnate Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $36.17, indicating a potential upside of 172.75%. Graybug Vision has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 166.95%. Given Kinnate Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kinnate Biopharma is more favorable than Graybug Vision.

Volatility and Risk

Kinnate Biopharma has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graybug Vision has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinnate Biopharma beats Graybug Vision on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinnate Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is a former subsidiary of Fount Therapeutics, LLC.

About Graybug Vision

(Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, an intravitreally injected implant formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.