Analyzing IonQ (IONQ) and The Competition

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare IonQ to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares IonQ and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IonQ
|$2.10 million
|-$106.19 million
|-10.43
|IonQ Competitors
|$1.73 billion
|-$31.68 million
|45.78
IonQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares IonQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IonQ
|-1,470.75%
|-9.72%
|-9.02%
|IonQ Competitors
|-227.43%
|-33.02%
|-6.80%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IonQ and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IonQ
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|IonQ Competitors
|226
|1626
|2816
|51
|2.57
IonQ presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.50%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 52.46%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than its peers.
Volatility & Risk
IonQ has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ’s peers have a beta of -6.36, meaning that their average stock price is 736% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
IonQ peers beat IonQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
IonQ Company Profile
IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.
