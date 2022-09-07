Analyzing Ryan Specialty (RYAN) and Its Peers

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ryan Specialty to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion $65.87 million 199.19 Ryan Specialty Competitors $9.40 billion $800.15 million 32.37

Ryan Specialty’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryan Specialty’s competitors have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 52.62% 5.91% Ryan Specialty Competitors 3.48% 18.34% 2.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ryan Specialty and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ryan Specialty Competitors 138 896 1127 27 2.48

Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus price target of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3.75%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 42.61%. Given Ryan Specialty’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ryan Specialty competitors beat Ryan Specialty on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

