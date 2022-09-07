Analyzing Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) & NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NIO and Volcon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get NIO alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 0 1 13 0 2.93 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

NIO currently has a consensus target price of $39.20, indicating a potential upside of 129.11%. Volcon has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.00%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than NIO.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $5.67 billion 5.04 -$625.45 million ($0.74) -23.12 Volcon $450,000.00 135.26 -$40.13 million N/A N/A

This table compares NIO and Volcon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Volcon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NIO.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO -19.67% -24.99% -9.83% Volcon -979.73% -428.98% -242.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of Volcon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NIO beats Volcon on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Volcon

(Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.