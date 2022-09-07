Anchor Protocol (ANC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $37.12 Million

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33.25 million and $37.12 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000095 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000140 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001124 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008981 BTC.
- MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.
About Anchor Protocol
Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.
Anchor Protocol Coin Trading
