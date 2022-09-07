Andrew Kemp Sells 208,287 Shares of PTB Group Limited (ASX:PTB) Stock

PTB Group Limited (ASX:PTB – Get Rating) insider Andrew Kemp sold 208,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.56 ($1.09), for a total transaction of A$325,344.29 ($227,513.49).

On Tuesday, August 30th, Andrew Kemp sold 368,448 shares of PTB Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.56 ($1.09), for a total transaction of A$575,147.33 ($402,200.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.45.

PTB Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aviation business in Australia, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, North and South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. It operates through four segments: PTB, PT USA, PT Leasing, and IAP. The company repairs and overhauls Pratt & Whitney PT6A/PT6T, Honeywell TPE331/T53, and Bell Drivetrain turbine engines; provides engine maintenance contracts; and trades in aircraft airframes, turbine engines, and related parts.

