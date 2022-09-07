Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Trading Down 7.1%

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Rating) was down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 23,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 125,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
Anemoi International Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £2.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.
About Anemoi International
Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
