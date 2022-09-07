Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Robert Stan Acquires 25,100 Shares

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) insider Robert Stan purchased 25,100 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £41,164 ($49,739.00).

Anglo Pacific Group Price Performance

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 152.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £428.04 million and a P/E ratio of 341.22. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.67 ($2.33).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Beaufort Securities reduced their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 390 ($4.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 288 ($3.48).

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

