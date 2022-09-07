Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.16.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $67.91.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
