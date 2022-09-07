Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.16.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.