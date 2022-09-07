Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.16.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

