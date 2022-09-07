ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

ANIP opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.