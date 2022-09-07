ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANIP. Raymond James increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $609.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,807 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

