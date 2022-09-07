AnimalGo Hits Market Cap of $10.00 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a market cap of $10.00 million and $527,726.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,847.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00134627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00035885 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023345 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

GOM2 is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net.

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

