Anime Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $60,447.37 (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Anime Token has a total market capitalization of $60,447.37 and $48,185.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anime Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anime Token has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00174771 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Anime Token Coin Profile
Anime Token (CRYPTO:ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.
Anime Token
