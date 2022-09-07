Anime Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $60,447.37 (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Anime Token has a total market capitalization of $60,447.37 and $48,185.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anime Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anime Token has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anime Token alerts:

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00174771 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anime Token Coin Profile

Anime Token (CRYPTO:ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.

Buying and Selling Anime Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anime Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anime Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anime Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anime Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anime Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.