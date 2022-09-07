Anime Token Trading Up 52% Over Last Week (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Anime Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anime Token has traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anime Token has a total market cap of $79,029.44 and $51,258.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00174771 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Anime Token

Anime Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.

