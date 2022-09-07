ANIVERSE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.63 Million (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. ANIVERSE has a total market capitalization of $47.88 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ANIVERSE has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ANIVERSE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000864 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ANIVERSE alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030557 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00087299 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00042677 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004269 BTC.

About ANIVERSE

ANIVERSE (ANV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17. ANIVERSE’s official website is aniverse.io.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANIVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANIVERSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANIVERSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.