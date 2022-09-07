Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.4 %

NLY stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.