ApeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $170.45 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.32 or 0.00022856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00874352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016305 BTC.

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev.

ApeCoin Coin Trading

