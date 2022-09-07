Apollo Currency (APL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $784,540.00

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $21.97 million and $784,540.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00099030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00264900 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00025107 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002596 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

