AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $24,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $135.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $109.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

