APYSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $403,518.45 (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. APYSwap has a market cap of $403,518.45 and $43,785.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00870019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016216 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.

Buying and Selling APYSwap

