Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 95,693 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

