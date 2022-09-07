Arcblock Price Tops $0.14 (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $13.70 million and $5.01 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,309.77 or 0.99994447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00134997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036773 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022787 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

