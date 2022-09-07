Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 1.6% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $103.70 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00098472 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023049 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00264931 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00026830 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002580 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
