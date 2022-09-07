Arepacoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (AREPA)

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 40.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Arepacoin has a market cap of $20,864.68 and $26.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00026685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.14 or 0.99712218 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00032040 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00295408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064292 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001228 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a N/A coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,186,897 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

