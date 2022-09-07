Argon (ARGON) Trading 23.1% Lower This Week

Argon (ARGON) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Argon has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $125,868.94 and approximately $65,556.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 90,849,431 coins and its circulating supply is 86,942,475 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Buying and Selling Argon

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

