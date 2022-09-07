Ark (ARK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.22 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $52.47 million and $2.22 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 139,523,237 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedInWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.