Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.80

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 573444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

Armadale Capital Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 13.11. The company has a market capitalization of £10.81 million and a P/E ratio of -18.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.29.

About Armadale Capital

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Esher, the United Kingdom.

