Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0064 on Exchanges

Arqma (ARQ) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $91,923.26 and $397.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,269.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,637.88 or 0.08499813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00190063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00026685 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00295408 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.71 or 0.00787284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00609082 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001228 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,500,233 coins and its circulating supply is 14,455,690 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone.ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

