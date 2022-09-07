Artex (ARTEX) Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Artex (ARTEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Artex has traded 62.6% higher against the dollar. Artex has a market cap of $172,927.36 and $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artex coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005060 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SIL Finance Token V2 (SIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Star (SAFESTAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Energy (ENERGYX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Portify (PFY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lucky Lion (LUCKY) traded down 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KRYZA Network (KRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Artex Profile

Artex is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,248,442 coins. The official website for Artex is artex.app. Artex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Artex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex is a blockchain-based art investment platform that users can trade and manage their fine art investments. The digital currency of the Artex ecosystem is Artex Token (ARTEX).Telegram | Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

