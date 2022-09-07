Arweave (AR) One Day Volume Tops $11.35 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Arweave has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $325.12 million and $11.35 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $9.74 or 0.00050259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003140 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

