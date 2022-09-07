ASD (ASD) Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. ASD has a total market cap of $54.97 million and $1.89 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD coin can now be bought for about $0.0832 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,940.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00134933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023232 BTC.

ASD is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

