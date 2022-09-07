ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

ASGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ASGN by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Price Performance

ASGN opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. ASGN has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $131.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.83.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. ASGN had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

